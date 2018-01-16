Tuesday night's high school basketball scores/highlights

Teams are in the thick of region play as high school basketball heats up throughout South Georgia. Here are the finals from Tuesday night's games:
Boys
FINAL: Americus-Sumter 74, Shaw 61
FINAL: Coffee 72, Northside, WR 41
FINAL: Pelham 60, Thomasville 59
FINAL: Tiftarea 51, Brookwood 40
FINAL: Monroe 74, Crisp County 60
FINAL: Berrien 46, Brooks County 45
FINAL: Worth County 70, Turner County 67
FINAL: Cook 71, Dougherty 65
FINAL: Westover 62, Cairo 51
FINAL: Southland 49, Deerfield-Windsor 41
Girls
FINAL: Shaw 58, Americus-Sumter 50
FINAL: Westover 65, Cairo 61 (OT)
FINAL: Coffee 57, Northside, WR 44
FINAL: Pelham 64, Thomasville 40
FINAL: Tiftarea 51, Brookwood 44
FINAL: Monroe 60, Crisp County 40
FINAL: Berrien 54, Brooks County 36
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.