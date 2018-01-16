Tuesday night's high school basketball scores/highlights

Teams are in the thick of region play as high school basketball heats up throughout South Georgia. Here are the finals from Tuesday night's games:

Boys

FINAL: Americus-Sumter 74, Shaw 61

FINAL: Coffee 72, Northside, WR 41

FINAL: Pelham 60, Thomasville 59

FINAL: Tiftarea 51, Brookwood 40

FINAL: Monroe 74, Crisp County 60

FINAL: Berrien 46, Brooks County 45

FINAL: Worth County 70, Turner County 67

FINAL: Cook 71, Dougherty 65

FINAL: Westover 62, Cairo 51

FINAL: Southland 49, Deerfield-Windsor 41

Girls

FINAL: Shaw 58, Americus-Sumter 50

FINAL: Westover 65, Cairo 61 (OT)

FINAL: Coffee 57, Northside, WR 44

FINAL: Pelham 64, Thomasville 40

FINAL: Tiftarea 51, Brookwood 44

FINAL: Monroe 60, Crisp County 40

FINAL: Berrien 54, Brooks County 36

