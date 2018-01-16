Albany, Lee Co. Housing Authority consolidation talks on hold

Staff said they were going to hold off on discussions until another executive director is selected. (Source: WALB)

The proposed consolidation between Albany and Lee County housing authority has been put on hold.

Staff said they were going to hold off on discussions until another executive director is selected.

The previous executive director Roman Velasquez died in November.

Right now, Jeannette Anderson is serving as the Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Consolidating both authorities would mean South Georgians living in low-income housing would have the option to live in either Albany or Lee County.

"When people apply for a one bedroom, or a two bedroom, they won't only be applying in Lee County. They'll be applying in Albany as well. So they would be more conclusive to be able to get a house quicker," said Albany Housing Authority Interim CEO Jeanette Anderson.

Once an executive director is hired, the consolidation discussion will resume.

