Albany native arrested on battery charge

Phoebe Factoids Facebook page administrator, Claude Wilson Geer IV has been arrested by the Johns Creek Police Department.

According to police, Geer had a warrant for his arrest for battery.

A Johns Creek Police report said officers responded to a domestic violence call on Monday. When they arrived, Geer was gone and the victim said Geer had hit her several times.

After documenting the victim's injuries, police tried to call Geer and could not reach him. Officers then obtained a warrant for Geer's arrest.

Police said they found Geer at a residence in Fulton County on Tuesday, hiding under bedding in a closet.

Officers said that when Geer did not respond to their commands to show himself, police began clearing the house.

Police said they found multiple rifles on the floor where Geer was hiding.

Geer was booked into the Fulton County Jail charged with battery.

