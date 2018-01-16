Deputies bust Seminole County marijuana grow operation

A marijuana grow operation was busted in Seminole County.

The sheriff's office got information about an indoor grow operation at a house in the 3200 block of Old Jakin Road.

On Sunday, deputies seized live marijuana plants, harvested marijuana plants and marijuana packaged for distribution from a bedroom inside the home.

Deputies arrested Daniel Moore, 54, at the scene.

Moore has been charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.