Lee Co. truck ready with sand for icy road conditions

Public Works crews have loaded up the sand truck and stockpiled enough sand for the roads and bridges. (Source: WALB)

Crews are on standby making sure the bridges in Lee County are safe for drivers ahead of Wednesday's winter weather advisory. (Source: WALB)

Crews are on standby making sure the bridges in Lee County are safe for drivers ahead of Wednesday's winter weather advisory.

Public Works crews have loaded up the sand truck and stockpiled enough sand for the roads and bridges.

There are 12 to 13 bridges that the department has to maintain during icy road conditions.

Crews are most concerned about the overpass in Smithville and the bridge on U.S. 19 crossing over the Kinchafoonee Creek.

"If you don't have to be out on the road just don't be out there and take no chances. I know everybody wants to see the snowflakes. Go look out your back door and go look at them. But don't get on the road and take a chance. You know it's real dark at night time. You don't even know the ice is on the road, and the thinner it is the more dangerous it is," said Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk.

Sistrunk recommends residents stay off the road if they don't need to go anywhere.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.