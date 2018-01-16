South GA teacher arrested on child molestation charges

A high school teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office arrested C.A. Gray Junior High School teacher Sebrun James Holton, Jr., 26, of Doerun.

According to the report, on Thursday, January 11, the sheriff's office asked the GBI for help with a reported sexual assault of a Colquitt County student.

An investigation was held, which showed sexual contact happened between Holton and a student in October and December of 2017.

Holton has been arrested and booked into the Colquitt County Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority.

This investigation is ongoing and anybody with any information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County CID Division at (229) 616-7470.

