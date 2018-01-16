Dougherty County Public Works crews 'ready for weather'

It's not often South Georgia prepares for very cold weather and snow, but Dougherty County officials said they are ready for it.

Dougherty County Public Works crews said they have done everything they can to prepare for the weather. Now it's just a waiting game.

Starting early Tuesday morning crews met to create a plan for Wednesday's weather.

Some staff will come in at midnight to start monitoring the roads.

The county's sand truck is ready to go.

The county has a large supply of sand they use to treat icy roads.

Cones and signs are also ready to be placed on roads where ice is reported.

"Normally in our area we don't have a lot of snow and icy weather, but when we do, like DOT we look at the bridges. There are some bridges on Dougherty County roads that are our responsibility and we'll take care of those bridges," said Assistant Public Works Director Chucky Mathis.

If you are traveling in Dougherty County on Wednesday and find icy roads that haven't been treated, you can call 311.

That way crews can get out to those areas.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.