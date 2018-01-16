Shelters prepared to open as temperatures drop in Southwest GA

One person has died after being injured in a wreck Tuesday morning in Lowndes County.More >>
Albany-Dougherty Emergency Management officials were preparing for the snow that's moving into our area on Tuesday.
A high school teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority.
Many organizations are on standby as temperatures are on their way back down. Several shelters will open ahead of Wednesday's cold weather.
It's not often South Georgia prepares for very cold weather and snow, but Dougherty County officials said they are ready for it.
