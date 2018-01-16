Shelters prepared to open as temperatures drop in Southwest GA

Many organizations are on standby as temperatures are on their way back down. Several shelters will open ahead of Wednesday's cold weather.

Albany:

The Rhema Word Cathedral on West Oglethorpe Boulevard opened at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Moultrie:

Greater Newton Grove Cathedral will open its facility at 905 West Central Avenue will open according to our news partners at the Moultrie Observer.

Thomasville:

The First Missionary Baptist Church on West Calhoun Street in Thomasville will be open.

Valdosta:

The Lamp Homeless Shelter will be preparing to open its doors for those without adequate housing and access to heat.

Executive Director Feleicia Harrington said that the shelter will be on standby, waiting to receive word to open its doors if temperatures dip below freezing.

Harrington said they will provide food and warm beds to anyone in need.

The normal take-in hours are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

But Harrington said that if the Red Cross sends notice for them to open, then all will be welcomed to stay no matter what time of day it is.

"As soon as the message is sent out, we open our doors as soon as possible, it doesn't matter what time it is. We are here to assist everyone who is in need of shelter from the cold," explained Harrington.

Harrington encourages people to continue checking in with law enforcement to see if an alert has been issued for severe weather.

Lamp Homeless Shelter is located at 714 Charlton Street.

