GDOT crews prepare roads for winter weather

GDOT trucks filled up at the Salt Yard in Tifton on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Department of Transportation is working to stay ahead of the snow.

On Tuesday night the Department of Transportation crews started pre-treating overpasses and bridges.

They started at 9 p.m. in Randolph County and moved down into Albany around 11 p.m.

As the storm moves in during the morning hours, the crews will go out on a staggered basis, treating the roads where there is snow and ice.

The crews will be out doing similar patrols as they did just two weeks ago in our southern counties. They'll have spreaders, small snow plows and motor graders if they are needed.

Trucks lined up at the salt yard in Tifton on Tuesday to load their trucks with a salt and rock mixture.

The salt barn has about 600 tons of it.

"When cars travel over the rock, the tires break up the ice," explained Communications Director Nita Birmingham. "The ice mixes with the salt and creates a brine. That has a lower freezing point, which we hope will keep the surface from icing over."

GDOT will be working closely with law enforcement officials to see where crews are needed.

