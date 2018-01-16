Advice to keep the heat up and your bill down during cold weather

If you are looking to keep your electric bill down and the heat up in your home at the same time, one South Georgia heating company has some advice for you.

Ray and Son Heating & Air Conditioning in Valdosta said that if you're wanting to heat your home while the temperatures drop, then turn your systems on now.

Waiting until the temperatures drop puts a strain on the system and takes twice as long to heat up your home.

System Manager Seth Ray said the harder the heating pump works, the higher your electric bill.

"That drives up your bill. It's a lot cheaper to maintain the temperature than to try and bring it up, especially in cold weather like this," explained Ray.

Ray said another reason to turn your systems on early in the day is to make sure it's working properly. He said carbon monoxide can be a danger with gas appliances. There could also be electrical issues that could start fires or you could simply be without heat during freezing temperatures because you didn't know the system wasn't working.

