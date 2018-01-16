GSP gives advice to drivers ahead of winter weather

Troopers are warning drivers to be careful driving in the winter weather. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol troopers are warning drivers to take extra caution if they're driving through Wednesday morning's wintry mix.

For most of the morning commute, drivers could see black ice.

Troopers are urging drivers to travel at much slower speeds. In fact, they said you should be driving at about half your typical speed on icy roads.

"Increase your distance between vehicles as you are traveling. Again cut your speed in half and increase your reactionary distance so you can make a plan if you do get behind somebody and they start breaking hard," explained GSP Post 40 Commander Sgt. John Vanlandingham.

Officials also said drivers should be on the lookout for black ice. Typically the ice forms near bridges and overpasses.

"If you hit black ice, the common thing is don't hit your breaks. Try to counter steer the best you can. Don't oversteer, that will throw you into a worse spin," said Vanlandingham.

Troopers also said now's the time to make sure you have a full tank of gas.

It's also a good idea to check out your tire pressure. It is dangerous to drive, especially in the expected icy conditions with low tire pressure.

