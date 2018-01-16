From tears to the Veer: Graham's journey to GT from Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald's James Graham held a ceremonious signing day with family, friends and teammates Tuesday morning.
The dual-threat quarterback signed his actual letter of intent in December during early signing period.
His senior season was hobbled by injuries, but his two previous seasons as a starter were spectacular.
Graham went (26-4), leading the Purple Hurricane to a pair of state title appearances.
But he describes the turning point in his career that came as a Freshman in the playoffs.
"I was out at receiver then, actually at wide out. I ran a post I was wide open, and I dropped it," recalled Graham of a 2014 playoff game.
"I dropped a wide open touchdown in the third round. I went off the field and started crying, and from that point there I was just dedicated."
His new found dedication landed him a new home at Bobby Dodd Stadium just 4 years later.
