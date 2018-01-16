Lowndes Co. prepares for freezing temps

With freezing temperatures heading to South Georgia, Lowndes County officials are sending out reminders and precautions to community members.

Lowndes County is not expecting to receive any snow, but possibly freezing temperatures and spokeswoman Paige Dukes said that it is time to practice heat safety again.

Dukes said to make sure that all pets are indoors.

Pet owners can and will be cited if their pet is found outdoors without adequate heat and shelter.

Dukes also said that community members should check on their elderly relatives or friends to make sure they are prepared for the drop in temperatures.

"This is a good time again, to make sure that you are taking care of your pets. Your pipes, your plants or anyone that you know of that a friend, family, a neighbor, someone in your church, that may not have adequate heating. If there's things that you can do to help those folks, that's great too," said Dukes.

For people who know someone who does not have adequate shelter, Dukes said to check the county website for a listing of shelters that will be open.

