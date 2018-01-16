FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow moves into SWGA

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential of up to 1 inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the 1st part of Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential of up to 1 inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the 1st part of Wednesday.

The Arctic Cold Front arrived overnight Tuesday and a narrow band of snow is working west to east to Highway 319.

Most areas will see a light dusting, but some spots could approach an inch.

RESOURCES:

+Keep up with WALB on the go

+Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app

+Interactive Radar (desktop only)

+School closings

A Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory are in effect until midday Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 4 pm for all the counties along and north of Highway 280 because of snow-covered roads and icy bridges/overpasses. Temperatures will hover near freezing all day.

The wintry precipitation will move out around midday Wednesday. It'll be bitterly cold as northerly winds of 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph produce wind chills in the 10s and 20s and even single digits.

The coldest morning will be Thursday morning with lows near 20 degrees.

A hard freeze watch is in effect.

A warming trend gets us back to average Saturday, by Sunday near 70 degrees and rain comes Monday.

Shelters-

Rhema Word Cathedral, 610 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., will provide shelter overnight for the homeless. The Church will be accepting the homeless from 10 p.m. to midnight tonight. Also, the Church is accepting donations all day. Please call the office at 229.435.7324 ext. 10.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.