UPDATE: Victims ID'ed in Highway 300 wreck

A church van traveling South on Georgia Highway 300 struck an SUV which was headed east on Highway 32 about 8:00 Tuesday morning in Worth County.

A helicopter ambulance landed at the scene and took one person to the hospital for treatment.

Trooper Robert Corbin told WALB News that Rebecca Rainey, 67, of Albany was driving a red Jeep SUV on Highway 32.

She stopped at the stop sign, but then failed to yield to a church van owned by Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, which was headed south on 300 in the left lane.

The church van, driven by Jeffe Rogers, 78, hit her in the left front driver side. Rainey was air-lifted to Navicent Medical in Macon, with multiple injuries.

The four people in the church van were headed to the food bank in Albany. They were injured and transported to Phoebe Putney.

The road was blocked for about two hours. GSP, Worth County deputies, Warwick PD, and Worth County EMS responded.

