Highway 300 wreck injures several

A church van traveling South on Georgia Highway 300 struck an SUV which was headed east on Highway 32 about 8:15 Tuesday morning in Worth County.

Witnesses said that a helicopter ambulance landed at the scene and took one person to the hospital for treatment.

Other people in the van were also hurt.

The Georgia State Patrol and Worth County deputies are on scene at this time.

It's best to avoid this area for the time being.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.