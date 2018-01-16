Remember these driving tips in winter weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Remember these driving tips in winter weather

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Severe winter weather can be frightening and dangerous on the roads. 

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of up to one inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the first part of Wednesday.

MORE: First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

Here are several tips for staying safe on the roads:

  • Don't drive if you don't have to.
  • Don't drive distracted.
  • No cruise control.
  • Allow more stopping room in front of you.
  • Be mindful of black ice, drive slow.
  • Use lower gears on hills and slopes.
  • Look ahead and be prepared.
  • Don't drive impaired.
  • Buckle up.

RESOURCES:
+Keep up with WALB on the go
+Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
+Interactive Radar (desktop only)

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly