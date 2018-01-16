Remember these driving tips in winter weather

Southwest Georgia is expected to experience winter weather in the early hours of Wednesday morning. In response to that, some schools are closing or delaying start times.More >>
Southwest Georgia is expected to experience winter weather in the early hours of Wednesday morning. In response to that, some schools are closing or delaying start times.More >>
A church van traveling South on Georgia Highway 300 struck an SUV about 8:15 Tuesday morning in Worth County.More >>
A church van traveling South on Georgia Highway 300 struck an SUV about 8:15 Tuesday morning in Worth County.More >>
A lumber truck and pick up truck collided, and there was heavy damage, though authorities have not issued any statements, so far.More >>
A lumber truck and pick up truck collided, and there was heavy damage, though authorities have not issued any statements, so far.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential of up to 1 inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the 1st part of Wednesday.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential of up to 1 inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the 1st part of Wednesday.More >>
Severe winter weather can be frightening and dangerous on the roads. Here are several tips for staying safe on the roads.More >>
Severe winter weather can be frightening and dangerous on the roads. Here are several tips for staying safe on the roads.More >>