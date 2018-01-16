Remember these driving tips in winter weather

Severe winter weather can be frightening and dangerous on the roads.

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of up to one inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the first part of Wednesday.

Here are several tips for staying safe on the roads:

Don't drive if you don't have to.

Don't drive distracted.

No cruise control.

Allow more stopping room in front of you.

Be mindful of black ice, drive slow.

Use lower gears on hills and slopes.

Look ahead and be prepared.

Don't drive impaired.

Buckle up.

