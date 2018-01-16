Blakely hosts MLK Day celebration

People in Blakely held events Monday celebrating the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The observance kicked off with a parade at 3 p.m.

Several local churches, schools businesses, and organizations participated

There was also participation from representative Sanford Bishop's office.

Al Hutchins was the Grand Marshal of the parade.

After the parade the MLK Day program proceeded on the Blakely Courthouse lawn where there was a live DJ, singing from gospel choirs, a reading of the iconic I Have A Dream speech and also a fashion show.

