Blakely hosts MLK Day celebration

Severe winter weather can be frightening and dangerous on the roads. Here are several tips for staying safe on the roads.
A church van traveling South on Georgia Highway 300 struck an SUV about 8:15 Tuesday morning in Worth County.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential of up to 1 inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the 1st part of Wednesday.
People in Blakely held events Monday celebrating the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of up to one inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the first part of Wednesday.
