FIRST ALERT: Schools closing Thursday

By WALB News Team
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Southwest Georgia is expected to experience freezing temperatures on Thursday.

In response to the weather, some schools are closing or delaying start times.

Below is an updating list of school closures:

Calhoun County:

  • Pataula Charter Academy in Edison
  • Calhoun County Schools

Clay County:

  • Clay County Schools

Quitman County:

  • Quitman County Schools will be closed

Randolph County:

  • Randolph County Schools will be closed.
  • Southwest Georgia S.T.E.M. Charter

