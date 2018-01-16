FIRST ALERT: Schools closed or delayed Wednesday due to winter w - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: Schools closed or delayed Wednesday due to winter weather

By WALB News Team
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Southwest Georgia is expected to experience winter weather in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In response to that, some schools are closing or delaying start times.

Below is an updating list of school closures:

Calhoun County:

  • Pataula Charter Academy in Edison

Crisp County:

  • Crisp Academy 
  • All Crisp County public schools will be closed for students and staff.

Dougherty County:

  • Albany Technical College will open at 10 a.m.
  • Dougherty County Schools closed for students. Staff to report at 10 a.m.
  • Porterfield Day School, Albany
  • Sherwood Christian Academy will be on a two-hour delay. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.
  • Precious Hands Child Development Center 

Miller County:

  • Schools closed for staff and students.

Randolph County:

  • Randolph County Schools will be closed.

Terrell County:

  • Schools closed.

