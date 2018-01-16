FIRST ALERT: Schools closed or delayed Wednesday due to winter weather

Southwest Georgia is expected to experience winter weather in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In response to that, some schools are closing or delaying start times.

RESOURCES:

+Keep up with WALB on the go

+Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app

+Interactive Radar (desktop only)

Below is an updating list of school closures:

Calhoun County:

Pataula Charter Academy in Edison

Crisp County:

Crisp Academy

All Crisp County public schools will be closed for students and staff.

Dougherty County:

Albany Technical College will open at 10 a.m.

Dougherty County Schools closed for students. Staff to report at 10 a.m.

Porterfield Day School, Albany

Sherwood Christian Academy will be on a two-hour delay. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

Precious Hands Child Development Center

Miller County:

Schools closed for staff and students.

Randolph County:

Randolph County Schools will be closed.

Terrell County:

Schools closed.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.