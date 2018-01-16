FIRST ALERT: Schools and businesses closed or delayed Wednesday due to winter weather

Southwest Georgia is expected to experience winter weather in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In response to that, some schools are closing or delaying start times.

Below is an updating list of school closures:

Baker County:

Baker County Schools

Calhoun County:

Pataula Charter Academy in Edison

Calhoun County Schools

Clay County:

Clay County Schools in Fort Gaines

Crisp County:

Crisp Academy

All Crisp County public schools will be closed for students and staff.

Decatur County:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) - Bainbridge

Decatur County Schools

Grace Christian Academy, Bainbridge

Dooly County:

Fullington Academy

Dooly County Public Schools

Dougherty County:

Albany Housing Authority

Albany Municipal Court

Albany State University will delay opening until noon - Ram Rush transportation will also start at noon.

Albany Technical College will open at 10 a.m.

Byne School closed, but staff report at 10 a.m. Child Development OPENS at 10 a.m.

Creative World Childcare East

Covenant Preschool

Dougherty County Schools closed for students. Staff to report at 10 a.m.

Dougherty Co. Grand Jury - Dougherty County grand jurors do not have to report to the Dougherty County Superior Court on Wednesday

Dougherty County Government will open at noon

Monumental Development Center

Porterfield Day School, Albany

Precious Hands Child Development Center

Sherwood Christian Academy

Southwest Georgia Institute of Education

St. Teresa’s School will be closed for students Wednesday, January 17. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany

Early County:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) - Blakely

Early County School System

Southwest GA Academy

Lee County:

Lee County School System. Staff report at 10 a.m.

Wee-Kare Day Care & Preschool will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. Georgia Pre-K program will be out.

Miller County:

Schools closed for staff and students.

Mitchell County:

Pelham City Schools

Westwood School

Mitchell Co. School System, Baconton Comm. Charter School

Keystone's Further Processing plant and Fresh Processing Plant closed Tuesday night and Wednesday day shift.

Quitman County:

Quitman County Schools will be closed

Randolph County:

Randolph County Schools will be closed.

Randolph County offices will be closed with the exception of the sheriff's office and emergency management officials.

Seminole County:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) - Donalsonville

Seminole County Schools. Staff report at 10 a.m.

Sumter County:

First Baptist preschool, Americus

South Georgia Technical College

Sumter County Schools

Southland Academy, Americus

Bright Beginnings Preschool at FUMC, Americus/Sumter Co.

Terrell County:

Schools closed

Tift County:

Chess Academy

Tiftarea Academy

Webster County:

Webster County Schools

Worth County:

Worth County Schools

