First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of up to one inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the first part of Wednesday.

Tuesday, it will be mild near 60 degrees. The Arctic Cold Front will arrive Tuesday night and a narrow band of snow should work west to east to Highway 319.

Most areas will see a light dusting, but some spots could approach an inch.

Winds to 20 mph and temperatures in the upper 20s mean wind chills will fall into the teens and single digits.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory are in effect until midday Wednesday.

The coldest morning will be Thursday morning with lows near 20 degrees. A hard freeze watch is in effect.

A warming trend gets us back to average Saturday, by Sunday near 70 degrees and rain comes Monday.

Updated Snow Potential for #SWGA for early Wednesday. Areas in white have the greatest potential of accumulating snowfall. - Meteorologist Chris Zelman pic.twitter.com/HkuuPWuRc8 — Chris Zelman WALB (@ChrisWALBwx) January 16, 2018

