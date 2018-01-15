MLK Jr. Day High School basketball scores/highlights

Tift County hosted its 1st annual MLK Classic and Fitzgerald hosted Brooks County for a double header on the national holiday. Here are the final scores from Monday:
Boys
FINAL: Tift County 53, Turner County 32
FINAL: Fitzgerald 61, Brooks County 58
Girls
FINAL: Tift County 54, Turner County 48
FINAL: Fitzgerald 90, Brooks County 55
