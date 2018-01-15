Albany volunteers feed those in need on MLK Day

Several other organizations came together to feed dozens of needy people. (Source: Laila Jackson)

Laila's Angels continued their tradition of feeding those in need on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Source: Laila Jackson)

A group of Albany volunteers put on a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event to help feed people in the city.

The organization Laila's Lil Community Angels held its second annual Feed the Homeless event at the Albany Rescue Mission on Monday.

Several other organizations came together to feed dozens of needy people.

Organizer Laila Jackson said she was inspired to give back after her son Malik was killed in a car accident a year ago.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.