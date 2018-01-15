Volunteers create ramp for neighbor in need

Some volunteers decided to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by giving back to those in need.

Volunteers through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at Phoebe wanted to help an Albany neighbor.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they built a ramp for someone's home on the 800 block of Rood Street.

Phoebe's Counsel on Aging Ramp Crew Coordinator James Hill said the group meets twice a week to build ramps.

"When you go to a house, and the person there cannot get in or out of their house without assistance, and we get through building a ramp, and they are able to exit and enter their house on their own, in a wheelchair. It's a good feeling," said Hill.

Hill said he's been volunteering with the program for 16 years, resulting in hundreds of ramps being built.

Phoebe donated the money for the materials needed for the project.

