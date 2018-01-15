Albany hosts third annual Martin Luther King Jr. walk

Folks gather to walk from the Albany Civil Rights Institute to the former jail (Source: WALB)

Albany leaders hosted their annual walk to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This year was the third annual walk in the footsteps of MLK and other Civil Rights leaders.

The march began with prayer and singing at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

One Albany State University student said Monday is an important day in our country's history.

"It's a blessing, in order to watch our younger generation, watch our older generation tell us things we may not have known or of things we have learned in the past, we're just refreshing our mindset. And we can never forget where we came from," said Alexandria Sims.

Afterward, children, adults and leaders gathered to march from the Civil Rights Institute to the former city jail about 10 blocks away.

