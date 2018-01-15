Stardust 2 Skate Center hosts anti-bullying event

An Albany roller skating rink utilized the Martin Luther King Junior holiday to bring awareness to bullying.

Stardust 2 Skate Center on Ledo Road hosted more than 300 students from Dougherty, Lee and Worth County schools.

This was the twentieth year for the annual event, but it was the first time bullying has been the focus.

Manager Jason Watts said his main goal is to make these young people understand that problems can be worked out.

"We're trying to bring awareness to the bullying situation with the children in school now," said Watts, "And it's been a nationwide problem, so we're trying to make awareness of that. We're trying to get the kids involved."

Proceeds from Monday's event will go to the Dougherty County Sheriff's Association.

