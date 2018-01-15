Moultrie honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day during annual parade

People in Moultrie enjoyed the nice cool weather on Monday as they held their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

This year the theme was promoting unity in the community.

The NAACP Colquitt County branch puts the event on every year with help from the city of Moultrie.

Organizers said it's great to see the community come together for this event.

"It takes all of us together, everyone has a place, there are no big I's or little U's everyone comes together and that's what Dr. King was all about," said Lisa Clarke Hill.

Many different groups from schools, churches, businesses and bands all participated in the parade.

