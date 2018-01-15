Thomasville museum honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jack Hadley, the owner of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville, honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a special exhibit.

The main attraction during the commemorative event was the exhibit all about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There were also other exhibits spread throughout the museum's galleries showing the accomplishments of African-Americans locally, in the state and across the country.

"I brought the kids here to hopefully show the kids our history because it's not taught a lot. This is awesome, to be able to share this day with the kids and show them how far black history has come," said Moultrie resident Candace Thornton.

The museum was open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

