Valdosta celebrates MLK Day through speeches and performances

Hundreds of people filled the seats of the Mathis Auditorium in Valdosta on Monday to pay tribute to the man who believed in equality for all.

Dozens of speakers relayed Martin Luther King Jr.'s message through dance, song and words of encouragement.

Fourth-grader Keaton Williams said Monday was a celebration.

"We get to celebrate his birthday and fighting for our rights and also equality and race," said Williams.

On November 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday.

