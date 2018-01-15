Ocilla hosts MLK parade and luncheon

County commission along with the city and church sponsors planned the event. (Source: Jonathan Fuller)

Hundreds showed up for the MLK luncheon after the parade in Ocilla. (Source: Jonathan Fuller)

On Monday morning the city of Ocilla hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

County commission along with the city and church sponsors planned the event.

A luncheon followed at noon at the Neighborhood Center.

Over 300 people attended the feast.

The community came together and heard Deacon Billy Joe Milling deliver Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.