Law enforcement vehicle involved in Albany wreck

An Albany Police car was involved in a crash with another vehicle at Clark Avenue and Blaylock Street about 3:00 Monday afternoon.

An EMS ambulance transported someone to the hospital, but right now, the identity of the person is not.

WALB is enroute to the scene, and we are not aware of any road closures at this time. Still, it's best to avoid the area for the time being.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.