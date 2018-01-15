Cohilas named to Influential Georgians list

A Dougherty County leader was recognized by a state-wide publication for his efforts in the storm recovery.

Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas was named to Georgia Trend Magazine's "100 Most Influential Georgians".

The magazine cited his "leadership in Dougherty County following the tornadoes in January 2017, bringing national media attention and federal dollars to help the recovery there."

Cohilas joined with other Albany leaders and citizens expressing concern that the destruction caused on January 2 was not getting adequate media coverage at the national level, and appeared on a cable television program with an Albany family to bring attention to the city's plight.

Cohilas also visited Washington, D.C. to lobby on behalf of the community for federal disaster aid.

"I really think it was more of a recognition of Dougherty County than it was of me. All I was doing was speaking on behalf of 92,000 citizens that live here in Dougherty County. It was their collective voice. It was there in Atlanta, it was there in Washington. D. C. And, people heard their voice."

It is Cohilas' first time on Georgia Trend's "Most Influential" list.

Several other Southwest Georgians were named as well.

