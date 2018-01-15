UPDATE: GSP releases details on fatal Lowndes Co. wreck

Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash was on the scene of a fatal collision Monday morning, where a Lumber truck and pick up truck collided about 8:00.

Just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, the State Patrol released the details of the wreck, which happened on GA Highway 94, at Boring Pond Road in Lowndes County.

A white Dodge Ram, driven by Kimberly Ann Poythress, 34, of Homerville was traveling south on Boring Pond Road.

A white International 9400 log truck, owned by Sandlin Forrest Products in Echols County, driven by Henry Harris Robinson, 58, of Jennings, Florida was traveling west on GA Highway 94.

The Dodge failed to stop at the stop sign, and the log truck struck the driver’s side of the Dodge, knocking it into a ditch.

The log truck overturned, spilling logs onto the highway. The log truck slid into the ditch and burst into flames

Robinson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was able to escape serious injury by crawling out the rear window. The fire burned through power lines above the vehicles.

Ms. Poythress, who was also unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased by Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.

Robinson was transported to South Georgia Medical Center by Lowndes EMS for injuries sustained to his head.

Officers from the Georgia State Patrol, Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office, Echols Co. Sheriff's Office, and Lowndes County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

