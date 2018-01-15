When should you take Tamiflu?

If you have flu like symptoms you must get to a doctor to get Tamiflu in your system within 72 hours. (Source: WALB)

Tamiflu can prevent or lessen the symptoms of the flu. (Source: WALB)

With the flu rapidly taking over the nation, especially southwest Georgia, Tamiflu is a powerful medicine to help you fight back.

Doctors are highly encouraging people to go ahead and get your flu shot to help prevent you from getting the flu.

Most insurances cover this so you can stop by your local doctor or even pharmacies like Walgreens or Rite-aid and get a flu shot free of charge.

But when you get the flu, doctors will typically prescribe Tamiflu and the medicine will lessen the flu symptoms and shorten the time you have it.

There has been a shortage of Tamiflu in other states but doctors in Southwest Georgia said that isn't a problem here.

Georgia has enough Tamiflu on hand for an outbreak of the flu, but doctors said this is only a measure to take when you actually have the flu. You can't take it as a precaution.

Doctors said this isn't a sickness that you can just "tough it out." If you have flu-like symptoms, you need to get to the doctor as soon as possible to get the Tamiflu in your system.

"If we can get the Tamiflu on board within 72 hours of symptoms, not only do we decrease the severity of the flu but we can also decrease your risk at other complications," said Patrina Lockette, a physician.

Everyone should practice good health like washing their hands often to keep the flu away.

