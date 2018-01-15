Pregnant women need to protect themselves from the flu

The deadly flu outbreak has everyone on their toes about their health, but some could be more at risk than others.

Pregnant women are some of the people who are at the highest risk of complications with the flu, but there are things you can do to help prevent getting the flu if you are pregnant.

Years ago, people had their suspicions about getting a flu shot while pregnant but doctors say now, it is encouraged because it can protect the mother and the baby up to six months after the baby is born from getting the flu.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control reported that only 50 percent of pregnant women had the flu shot.

"Moms who elected not to get the vaccine, not only are they risking pregnancy, we have seen some complications to the fetus as a result of her having the flu during the pregnancy. So not only is it safe, it's preventative for her and her baby," said Patrina Lockette, a physician with Phoebe.

Doctors recommend pregnant women take the same measures as everyone else when it comes to keeping good health against the flu; making sure they are washing their hands regularly and try to limit time around people who may be sick.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.