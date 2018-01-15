Crews battle house fire in Smithville - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle house fire in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Firefighters battled a house fire off Highway 19 in Smithville late Sunday evening.

In a video taken by a WALB viewer, you can see multiple firetrucks and smoke coming from a mobile home.

Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester said the occupant was trying to light a heater at the home on church property when the heater caught fire.

Chief Forrester isn't sure if the home is a total loss yet.

No one was hurt.

