Health day and luncheon promotes healthy eating habits

Some Dougherty County residents had the opportunity to learn about healthy eating and lifestyles this weekend.

Albany State University, Albany Technical College, and Phoebe partnered for a Martin Luther King Junior Health Fair and luncheon.

The Youth Outreach Center welcomed more than 50 people looking to improve their diets.

Different speakers shared healthy behavior habits.

And people could have their blood pressure tested and of course sample a healthy meal.

"It's been a very learning activity. I've heard some of the top chefs talk about food changes and how to prepare meals differently and I've certainly learned. And hopefully I can eat a little bit better myself," explained Dr. Willie Adams, Medical Consultant, Albany State University.

The event was free and open to the public.

