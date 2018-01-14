Winter space heater safety for Southwest Georgians

While temperatures keep dropping, you may pull out a space heater to keep warm.

That can be an efficient way to get warmth in a small space, but experts say you have to be careful.

First, keep only one space heater per room.

If you have too many, you can overcrowd the room and make it too hot.

Second, keep the heater away from heavy foot traffic so no one runs into it.

Experts say it's also crucial to make sure children stay away from the heater.

"Sometimes you know people will have blankets and stuff and they'll get close to those," explained Jacob Kleinschnitz, Assistant Manager, Home Depot, "You want to keep a good space around them. They recommend like a three-foot circumference around them, you know with nothing on the ground."

And if you have purchased a space heater or are looking to purchase one, make sure to always read the manufacturer's instructions as well.

