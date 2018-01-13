Winter grilling safety for Southwest Georgians

Warning on a grill for folks to use caution due to high flamability (Source: WALB)

While the temperatures outside may be dipping again, you may have felt inspired to pull out your grill this week.

But during the chilly months it's important to remember that while you can grill in chilly weather, it's not the same as the summertime.

First, remember snow gloves are not heat resistant gloves.

Second, don't grill in your garage or underneath a carport or awning.

You should be at least two feet away from all combustible materials and in a well-ventilated area.

And one of the most important things to watch for is your propane tank.

"Also you want to make sure if you are not using it, it's all the way turned off," said Jacob Kleinschnitz, Assistant Manager, Home Depot, "A lot of times, people will put them up from the summer time and they forgot they were on, so when you go to open your grill, you still had propane running. So those kinds of things can happen."

And of course, if you are not using your grill at all this season, keep it covered for protection from the weather.

