Science Saturday promotes science and creativity

Children across Dougherty County gathered at Thronateeska Heritage Center for its first Science Saturday of the new year.

Kids and their parents learned about animals and the ecosystems in which they live.

Based on what they learned -- children created a fictional animal and then determined what type of habitat it lived in.

Hannah Beth Hembree said her favorite part today was seeing the children's creativity.

"We wanted kids to learn today, how kids survived in their habitat. So one experiment we did was with blubber and with whales and horses, and seals and how they stay warm during the cold winter months in the Arctic," said Hembree.

If you missed this science Saturday the center will host another one in February.

