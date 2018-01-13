Volunteers clean up Clark Avenue

One Albany avenue now has less trash thanks to a local volunteer group.

Clearing trash off Clark Avenue is a city-wide effort started by the 'Save Albany' volunteer group.

But now more than ever, the group is looking to expand.

Saturday morning brought 30-degree weather for 2018's first Save Albany cleanup effort.

"Putting aside race, gender, age, it does not matter. We care about our community. We care about our neighbors," explained Gary Sloan, cleanup coordinator, "And we want to make a difference. So the only way we know how to do that is to get out here and show people, who we are, what we do and ask them to join us."

Sloan said a group of 15 people collected 30 trash bags of litter, but the program is always looking for more volunteers.

"We ride the neighborhoods is what we do, the streets. We look for places that could use some attention. And then we attack those and get them cleaned up. And in this case it was Commissioner Matt Fuller," said Sloan.

Sloan coordinated with Matt Fuller, Ward II City Commissioner, to start picking up debris in his district.

"I think the more people it helps, the more people who get involved and are working together, it just gives it a sense of community and working together," said Fuller. "We can do a lot more when people are working with each other."

Through teamwork, Sloan and Fuller hope to tackle as much litter in the Good Life City as possible.

"We all may live in a different area of Albany, but it's still our home. And I don't care if you live in Northwest Albany or East Albany, we're still Albanians, we still care about each other as a community and coming together and showing that is the most important thing we can do," explained Sloan, "And letting people know we will do whatever is needed whenever it is asked."

Sloan said there will be more Save Albany volunteer opportunities that extend beyond trash cleanup, coming soon.

