One person dead following motorcycle accident in Lowndes Co.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Bemiss Knights Academy Road near Hoye Lane in Lowndes County about 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

A 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Stephen Hunter Hancock, 25, of Camilla was traveling south on Bemiss Knights Academy Road.

Troopers said Hancock was traveling too fast around a curve when the motorcycle traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcycle then overturned and slid on its side about 40 feet before striking a concrete culvert.

Hancock sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Hancock was wearing a DOT approved helmet.

Troopers believe speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

Troopers also suspect alcohol and drugs were also a contributing factor in this crash but will be pending a toxicology report.

No charges will be filed in this collision.

