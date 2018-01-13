One dead after vehicle fire in Boston

Just before 3:50 a.m. Saturday Fire Chief Chris Jones called Thomas County Dispatch about a vehicle fire on Reichetville Road in Boston one mile north of Twelve Mile Post Road.

Thomas County Sheriff's Deputy Joesph Rollins found on the scene a burnt vehicle with a burnt body lying on the ground outside the vehicle.

Chief Jones stated that William Franklin Owen, 21, left Jones' house in Jones' daughter's vehicle and was going to get gas.

Jones said that Owen did not return so his daughter went and found the vehicle on fire down the road.

The Deputy Coroner of Thomas County, Tim Coram said Owens suffered "blunt trauma to secondary thermal burns," an autopsy will not be performed.

This case has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol, we will bring you the latest updates when they come in.

