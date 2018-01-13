Man dead in Boston vehicle fire identified

The man found dead in an early morning car fire in Boston has been identified.

Thomas County Deputy Coroner Tim Coram said William Franklin Owen, 21, died of blunt trauma to secondary thermal burns.

Owens' body was found lying on the ground outside a burnt vehicle on Reichetville Road just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief Chris Jones said Owen left Jones' house in Jones' daughter's vehicle and was going to get gas.

When Owen did not return, Jones' daughter went searching and found the vehicle on fire down the road.

An autopsy on Owen will not be performed.

The case has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.

