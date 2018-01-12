ATC's Cekeya Mack dominating in the GCAA

If you want to find Albany Tech post player Cekeya Mack, just take a look atop the points and rebounds leaders in the GCAA.

Standing at 6-foot tall, Mack has been a force in the post for the Lady Titans.

Through 15 games, she leads the conference in points and rebounds per game with 20.6 and 11.9

The double-double average nearly doubles last season's averages of 10 and 7.

Her next task is to face her former Monroe High teammate Toddrianna Isler and Andrew college.

Isler is second the conference in scoring (16.1 ppg)--and they are both very familiar with one-anther's game.

"She knows what I'm capable of and I know what she's capable of," said Mack. "It's not like we have to prove ourselves to each other."

Andrew and Albany Tech tips off at 2 Saturday afternoon at Albany State's East campus gym.

The teams split last seasons two meetings.

