Friday's High School Hoops scores/highlights

Schools are in the thick of region play across South Georgia. Here are Friday night's scores from the area high school basketball games:

Boys

FINAL: Americus-Sumter 125, Carver, Columbus 122 (6OT)

FINAL: Calhoun County 70, Seminole County 41

FINAL: Coffee 66, Lee County 47

FINAL: Thomasville 71, Early County 70

FINAL: Bainbridge 48, Cairo 45

FINAL: Monroe 68, Worth County 57

FINAL: Sherwood 64, Fellowship 46

Girls

FINAL: Coffee 45, Lee County 29

FINAL: Thomasville 74, Early County 71

FINAL: Bainbridge 56, Cairo 43

FINAL: Monroe 61, Worth County 39

