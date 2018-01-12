Friday's High School Hoops scores/highlights

Schools are in the thick of region play across South Georgia. Here are Friday night's scores from the area high school basketball games:
Boys
FINAL: Americus-Sumter 125, Carver, Columbus 122 (6OT)
FINAL: Calhoun County 70, Seminole County 41
FINAL: Coffee 66, Lee County 47
FINAL: Thomasville 71, Early County 70
FINAL: Bainbridge 48, Cairo 45
FINAL: Monroe 68, Worth County 57
FINAL: Sherwood 64, Fellowship 46
Girls
FINAL: Coffee 45, Lee County 29
FINAL: Thomasville 74, Early County 71
FINAL: Bainbridge 56, Cairo 43
FINAL: Monroe 61, Worth County 39
