USDA reports record 2017 GA and national peanut crop

Peanuts growing in a farm off Omega Ty Ty Road (Source: WALB)

The U.S.D.A. says the United States and Georgia had record-breaking crops of peanuts in 2017.

Last year, Georgia produced more peanuts than it has in 20 years, exceeding over 800,000 acres.

Based on early estimates, Georgia's crop averaged approximately 4,400 pounds per acre in 2017.

Peanuts are one of Georgia's top commodities, with a farm gate value of $685 million in 2015.

The U.S.D.A. reported that cotton production nationwide increased 24 percent over 2016.

But corn for grain production in the nation was down 4% from the 2016 estimate, but the yield per acre increased.

