Westwood juniors mark 1,000 point milestone

Two Westwood Wildcats were on the verge of major career milestones heading into Friday's game against Crisp Academy.

Karlie Jones and Gracie Pollock were both just a handful of points under the 1,000 mark.

In the first half alone, she scored 20 points, while Jones racked up 18.

Westwood won in blowout fashion. Both were able to celebrate early in the first quarter hitting the 1,000 point mark back-to-back.

The two said they've been playing together since first grade.

"We've played a long time together," Pollock said. "Its special to have back to back points with somebody I've played with my whole life and we have a great team."

The two were presented celebratory balls and banners. They were recognized during the game and at halftime.

"Its just great to have such a great team and we played with each other," Jones said. "One person scores and we're all scoring. Its just a great team effort to have and a great atmosphere to play in."

Westwood remains undefeated after the win over Crisp Academy.

