ASU students to host MLK Day Health Fair & Luncheon

Albany State University students are encouraging healthy lifestyles with a health fair this weekend.

ASU, Albany Technical College, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and several other local organizations are teaming up for an MLK Day Health Fair and Luncheon.

Organizers said South Georgians need information so they won't become the next victim of diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, common diseases often associated with bad eating habits.

And with the recent outbreak of the flu, organizers said that having a healthy diet can help your immune system fight off the virus.

"Right now we're in the flu season. What's one of the best ways to fight that? It's what you eat. You know what they say, it's not just a cliche. You are what you eat," said ASU Consultant Nancy Dawson.

Some of the activities at ASU's Health Fair will include health screenings and workshops.

People will also get to meet Chopped Food Network winner, Chef Airis Johnson and taste her food.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon will start at noon on Saturday at the Youth Outreach Center located at 1500 South Slappey Boulevard.

